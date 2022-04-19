Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) to Sell

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BVNRY. Cowen lowered Bavarian Nordic A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of BVNRY remained flat at $$7.41 during trading hours on Tuesday. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bavarian Nordic A/S (BVNRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.