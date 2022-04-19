Zacks Investment Research Lowers Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) to Hold

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BOOT. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

NYSE:BOOT traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.58. The company had a trading volume of 524,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,685. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $64.17 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

