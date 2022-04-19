Zacks Investment Research Lowers Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Hold

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

CENTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of CENTA stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.51. 124,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,832. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.42. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $21,117,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,467,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,232,000 after buying an additional 249,979 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,243,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,600,000 after buying an additional 414,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

