Zacks Investment Research Lowers CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) to Hold

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Get CleanSpark alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLSK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of CLSK traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $9.51. 1,082,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,871. The company has a market capitalization of $394.37 million, a PE ratio of -135.84 and a beta of 4.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40. CleanSpark has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $23.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CleanSpark news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli purchased 3,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $37,531.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Leigh Wood purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 76,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile (Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CleanSpark (CLSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.