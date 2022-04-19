Zacks Investment Research Lowers Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) to Sell

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

CNDT has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen cut their target price on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of CNDT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. Conduent has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,898,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,375 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in Conduent by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Conduent by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 118,382 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Conduent by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 170,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Conduent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

