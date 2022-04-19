Zacks Investment Research Lowers CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) to Sell

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 80,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,058. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $737.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $595,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 964.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 265,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 240,176 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

