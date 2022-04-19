Zacks Investment Research Lowers Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) to Sell

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

LEVI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $268,654.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,088.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,125 shares of company stock worth $1,576,124 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at $6,505,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 90,185 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $4,818,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co. (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.