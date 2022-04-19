Zacks Investment Research Lowers Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Sell

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on POR. Barclays upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Portland General Electric by 61.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,377,000 after acquiring an additional 135,368 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Portland General Electric by 10.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

