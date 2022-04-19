Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) to Hold

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($54.84) to €56.00 ($60.22) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Danone from €62.00 ($66.67) to €55.00 ($59.14) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.
About Danone (Get Rating)
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

