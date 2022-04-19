Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) to Hold

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Get Danone alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($54.84) to €56.00 ($60.22) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Danone from €62.00 ($66.67) to €55.00 ($59.14) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.35. 391,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $15.38.

About Danone (Get Rating)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danone (DANOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.