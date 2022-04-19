Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €95.00 by Warburg Research

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 117.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZAL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($126.88) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($82.80) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, January 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €88.69 ($95.36).

Shares of ZAL stock traded down €0.55 ($0.59) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €43.59 ($46.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,843 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of €51.66 and a 200 day moving average of €66.26. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($39.06) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($53.61).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

