Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 628,100 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 795,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 469,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.14.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $394.28 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $375.63 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $416.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

