Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Director Mark Ghermezian Purchases 4,355 Shares

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) Director Mark Ghermezian bought 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $25,302.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,149.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ZDGE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,388. Zedge, Inc. has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Zedge had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 37.67%.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Zedge in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Zedge by 287.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zedge in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zedge in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zedge in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zedge in the third quarter valued at $145,000. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, home screen app icons, wallpapers, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

