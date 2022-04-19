Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.28 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $384.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $385.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $383.82 million. Zendesk posted sales of $298.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.30.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $967,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,628 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,199 shares of company stock worth $9,445,346. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Zendesk by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Zendesk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd boosted its position in Zendesk by 382.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 11,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN opened at $121.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -65.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.24 and its 200-day moving average is $109.13. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

