Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $967,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $820,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,199 shares of company stock valued at $9,445,346. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Zendesk by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $121.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.24 and its 200-day moving average is $109.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -65.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $155.62.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

