Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZNTL. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $602,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $606,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,307 shares of company stock worth $8,133,551. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,208 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.11.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.23. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

