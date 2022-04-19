Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of ZSAN stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. Zosano Pharma has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.98.

Zosano Pharma ( NASDAQ:ZSAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.45) by $0.35. Zosano Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.12% and a negative net margin of 3,812.10%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZSAN. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105,999 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Zosano Pharma by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Zosano Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 41,530 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Zosano Pharma by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

