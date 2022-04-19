Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Zuora alerts:

ZUO opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. Zuora has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $75,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,962 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $145,744.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,611.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 3.0% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Zuora by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Zuora by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Zuora by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Zuora by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.