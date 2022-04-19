Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Zurn Water Solutions to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zurn Water Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $38.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.24%.

ZWS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

