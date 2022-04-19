ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.