ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.40.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
