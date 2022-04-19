Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Short Interest Update

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 186,081.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 29,773 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.11. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

