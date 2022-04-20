$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). GFL Environmental reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%.

GFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $43.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 156.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,420 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,020,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $82,329,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,395,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,800 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

