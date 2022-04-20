$0.02 EPS Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. OptimizeRx posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 292.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,259 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 88.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $687.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.16 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.89. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

