-$0.06 EPS Expected for KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) to report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). KemPharm reported earnings per share of ($1.61) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 29.86% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%.

KMPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPH. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in KemPharm by 32.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in KemPharm during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in KemPharm during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in KemPharm by 72.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 550,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,175. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.31. KemPharm has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

