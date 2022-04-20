-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). BrainsWay posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on BrainsWay in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,792. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $132.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the second quarter worth about $1,684,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 21,241 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 116,510 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 63.9% during the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 329,007 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in BrainsWay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

