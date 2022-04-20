-$0.09 EPS Expected for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) will report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Anaplan reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

In other Anaplan news, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 11,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $525,599.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,906 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,842. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at $138,471,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth $164,099,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth about $81,359,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at $60,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLAN opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.92. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $70.25.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

