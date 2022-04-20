-$0.12 EPS Expected for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for OneSpan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.15). OneSpan posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OneSpan.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 21.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in OneSpan by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

OSPN stock opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $612.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46. OneSpan has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $29.17.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

