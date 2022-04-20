-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Clene posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clene will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

CLNN opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 9.05. The company has a market cap of $189.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $101,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 186,352 shares of company stock valued at $547,102. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clene by 7.6% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Clene by 9,823.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

