-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.14). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Field Trip Health.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million.

A number of analysts have commented on FTRP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ FTRP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 64,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,449. Field Trip Health has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTRP. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth $822,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,515,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules.

