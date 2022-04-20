$0.19 EPS Expected for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.16. ChampionX posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChampionX.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. Piper Sandler raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in ChampionX by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ChampionX by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,410. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

ChampionX Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.