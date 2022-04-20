-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 62.37% and a negative return on equity of 94.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCL traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,401. uCloudlink Group has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCL. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of uCloudlink Group by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

