$0.26 EPS Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. Global Medical REIT reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NYSE GMRE traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $16.02. 18,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,166. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 84.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 442.13%.

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Jeffrey Busch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at $149,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

