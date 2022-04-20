$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.50. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

NYSE:GXO opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,239,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 731.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

