$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.66. AFC Gamma reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 55.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 41.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AFCG traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 131,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,134. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98. The company has a market cap of $349.06 million and a PE ratio of 12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.44%. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

