-$0.67 EPS Expected for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHASGet Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.63). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHASGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 30,620 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 88,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,081,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 461,824 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHAS opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $65.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.07.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.