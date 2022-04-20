-$0.67 EPS Expected for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.63). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 30,620 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 88,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,081,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 461,824 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHAS opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $65.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.07.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

