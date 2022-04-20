-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.70) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.78). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Jumia Technologies stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. 39,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,623,307. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88.
About Jumia Technologies (Get Rating)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.