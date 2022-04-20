-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.70) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.78). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. 39,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,623,307. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

