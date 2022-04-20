$1.01 EPS Expected for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Raytheon Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.36.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.92. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $76.07 and a 12 month high of $105.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

