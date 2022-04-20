$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) to report $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $965.10 million. Albemarle reported sales of $829.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $4.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Albemarle.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $218.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 203.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $146.52 and a 52-week high of $291.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.66%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.