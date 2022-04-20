$1.06 EPS Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.05. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $88.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 43.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,270 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 10.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGBN traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.45. 86 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

