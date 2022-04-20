$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.27. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,733.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $5.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HZNP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.05. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $83.42 and a twelve month high of $120.54.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $9,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $23,689,003.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,400.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 580,624 shares of company stock worth $60,865,020 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 40,996 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth about $7,534,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

