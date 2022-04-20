$11.16 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) to announce $11.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.11 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $7.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $44.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.95 billion to $44.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $47.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.19 billion to $47.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.11) to £120 ($156.13) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($136.61) to £115 ($149.62) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($117.10) to £110 ($143.12) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6,669.29.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.24. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $50.66 and a 52 week high of $71.70.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $542,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 295.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.