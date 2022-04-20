$11.48 Million in Sales Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) to post sales of $11.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $22.16 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $14.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $45.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $84.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $51.30 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $85.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 170.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

STRO stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.97. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, CEO William J. Newell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma (Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.