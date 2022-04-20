$116.10 Million in Sales Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) will post sales of $116.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $116.40 million. Duluth posted sales of $133.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $739.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $736.40 million to $743.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $807.80 million, with estimates ranging from $796.30 million to $819.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $270.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.90 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLTH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duluth in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Duluth has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $371.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 318.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

