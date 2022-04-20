$153.30 Million in Sales Expected for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) will report $153.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.00 million and the highest is $154.63 million. Mimecast posted sales of $133.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $594.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $591.60 million to $596.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $693.06 million, with estimates ranging from $683.50 million to $708.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.06.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 122,853 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 31,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,948,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

