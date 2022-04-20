$17.12 Billion in Sales Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) will post sales of $17.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.56 billion. MetLife reported sales of $16.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $68.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.38 billion to $69.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $70.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.57 billion to $72.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MET opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average is $65.68.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

