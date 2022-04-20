$17.12 Billion in Sales Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) will post sales of $17.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.56 billion. MetLife reported sales of $16.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $68.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.38 billion to $69.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $70.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.57 billion to $72.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MetLife.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE MET opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average is $65.68.
MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
Read More
