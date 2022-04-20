$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) will announce $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.48 billion and the lowest is $2.44 billion. eBay posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year sales of $10.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.28 billion to $10.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $11.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Argus reduced their price target on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.90. eBay has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

