$20.18 Million in Sales Expected for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) will report $20.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altus Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.60 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Power will report full year sales of $106.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.88 million to $107.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $175.13 million, with estimates ranging from $166.80 million to $183.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altus Power.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMPS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of AMPS opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. Altus Power has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,256,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

