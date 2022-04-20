$257.94 Million in Sales Expected for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) to post $257.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $278.97 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $182.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $147.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.67. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $157.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.45%.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

