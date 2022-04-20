$277.35 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) will post $277.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $282.59 million. NuVasive posted sales of $271.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NuVasive.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NUVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 3,406.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About NuVasive (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.