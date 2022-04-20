$29.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) will post sales of $29.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.74 billion and the highest is $31.90 billion. Ford Motor posted sales of $33.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year sales of $142.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.08 billion to $147.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $151.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $150.02 billion to $154.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $119,135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $108,211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

