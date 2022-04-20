$30.40 Million in Sales Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) will report sales of $30.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. AxoGen reported sales of $31.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $138.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.70 million to $139.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $171.75 million, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $172.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

AXGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AxoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,486,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,682,000 after acquiring an additional 157,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,195,000 after acquiring an additional 71,950 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 374,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AxoGen by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 534,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in AxoGen by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 76,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

